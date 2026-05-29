MRT. Maximum Restraint Technique consists of a knee to the back of the neck or upper back and the other knee to the small of the back to render the suspect incapable of resisting arrest. That’s the technique used on George Floyd by Derek Chauvin that did not kill him.

In the trial Katie Blackwell testified the restraint method Chauvin used to subdue George Floyd in May 2020 was not a part of MPD officer training.

However, the knee-on-neck restraint Chauvin employed was trained under the maximal-restraint technique (MRT), a restraint the MPD taught and allowed until 2023.

33 former MPD officers who served with Blackwell, and one who currently serves with her, have sworn that MPD trained this restraint as part of the ‘maximal-restraint technique’ (‘MRT’) and otherwise. Indeed, 14 of these officers have sworn—under oath—their belief that Blackwell perjured herself,” wrote attorney Chris Madel in this week’s motion.

As you can plainly see, this method was indeed part of MPD’s training. These are photo’s showing that.

And look!

Here’s Katie Blackwell back during the 2014 University of Minnesota riots using that very same technique she testified were not part of MPD’s training.

“With this motion, 33 former MPD officers who served with Blackwell, and one who currently serves with her, have sworn that MPD trained this restraint as part of the ‘maximal-restraint technique’ (‘MRT’) and otherwise. Indeed, 14 of these officers have sworn—under oath—their belief that Blackwell perjured herself,” wrote attorney Chris Madel in this week’s motion.

Hey look!

Here’s interim chief Katie Blackwell being confronted about her perjury by Liz Collin of Alpha News, and watch Blackwell run and hide behind locked doors. Blackwell is a coward and she got caught.

Like I wrote yesterday. She should be a meter maid.

Think about this now. This woman is currently the acting chief of police for the city of Minneapolis. Boy, I’ll tell you, that doesn’t instill any confidence whatsoever. It’s the equivalent of Boss Tweed running Tammany Hall.

Only in Minnesota.

Alpha News goes in to much more detail regarding this. You should click this link and read about it. It will sicken you.

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