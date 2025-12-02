Minnesota’s largest teachers union has finally dropped the mask — and what lies underneath isn’t “professional development,” “equity,” or “inclusion.” It’s raw, unfiltered ideology. By pushing workshops with titles like “Interrupting Whiteness” and “racial-justice lens” teaching, Education Minnesota has declared that political activism, not academics, is now the beating heart of public education.

This is not training. It is re-education.

At a time when Minnesota’s students are drowning in failing test scores — when half the state’s fourth-graders can’t read at grade level and math proficiency is collapsing — the union leadership is hard at work designing struggle sessions to lecture teachers about “whiteness,” power structures, and identity politics. Instead of equipping educators with tools to help children succeed, they are lecturing them on how to dismantle an entire racial category in the name of “justice.”

Let’s call this what it is: a taxpayer-funded ideological crusade.

The phrase “Interrupting Whiteness” isn’t accidental. It’s a message: a condemnation disguised as pedagogy. It tells parents — especially white, middle-class families who built and fund these school districts — that their values, their culture, and even their children are treated as problems to be “interrupted.” It invites teachers to view students not as individuals, but as avatars of racial guilt or oppression.

Worse yet, the union wants these courses brought directly “to your building,” meaning local schools can be turned into political training camps with the flip of a switch. The goal isn’t better teaching — it’s ideological compliance. If you want your license renewed, get in line and repeat the script.

What parents are witnessing isn’t mission drift. It’s a radical transformation of the mission itself. Public schools were once about teaching reading, writing, math, and history. Now, under the union’s guidance, classrooms are being reshaped as battlegrounds for cultural revolution. And they’re doing it while children fall further behind every single year.

Imagine how absurd this looks to ordinary parents: your kid can’t subtract fractions, but the union is busy building seminars about “systemic whiteness.” Your district can’t maintain basic literacy, but it can sure teach teachers how to wage ideological war. The priorities are upside-down, and the people who suffer most are the students who desperately need real education, not political theater.

This is why trust in public schools is collapsing. Parents aren’t dumb — they can see when the system values ideology more than instruction. They can see that the union is no longer fighting for better schools, but for cultural dominance. And they are responding: pulling kids out, running for school boards, demanding accountability, and refusing to let their families become collateral damage in someone else’s political crusade.

This is indoctrination.

