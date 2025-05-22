Interstate Raceway, located southeast of Moorhead in Glyndon, Minnesota, holds the distinction of being the state's oldest drag strip. Since its inception in 1959, the facility has undergone several transformations, reflecting the evolving landscape of American motorsports.

Origins and Early Years (1959–1968)

The drag strip was established in 1959 by George Holland under the name Red River Valley Dragways. Initially sanctioned by the American Hot Rod Association (AHRA), it quickly became a hub for regional drag racing enthusiasts.

Transition to Interstate Dragways (1969–2010)

In 1969, DuWayne Engness acquired the track, renaming it Interstate Dragways and shifting its sanctioning to the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Under Engness's stewardship, the facility hosted NHRA class races, including Super Comp, Gas, and Street categories. By the late 1970s, bracket racing was introduced, expanding the track's appeal.In 1996, Ron Johnson took over ownership, maintaining the NHRA affiliation and continuing the track's operation.

Rebranding and Modernization (2010–2019)

Charlie McCann purchased the drag strip in late 2010, rebranding it as Top End Dragways. Under his leadership, the track hosted its first NHRA National Open in May 2012, marking a significant milestone. In 2018, Sandbeck Race Development acquired the facility, introducing a concrete drift track north of the drag strip and diversifying the motorsport activities offered.

Return to Interstate Raceway and Recent Developments (2020–Present)

In 2020, the facility was renamed Interstate Raceway, paying homage to its historical roots while acknowledging its expanded focus on multiple motorsports. After a brief hiatus, the Rolie Racing Team, led by Kyle and Chuck Rolie, acquired the raceway in 2024. Their vision includes revitalizing the track, reintroducing NHRA-sanctioned events, and fostering community engagement through programs like junior drag racing and driver education.

As of 2025, Interstate Raceway has rejoined the NHRA Member Track Network, signaling a renewed commitment to grassroots drag racing and solidifying its status as a cornerstone of Minnesota's motorsport community.

For more information, visit the official Interstate Raceway website.

