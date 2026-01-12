The criteria has been met. It’s time. The misfits, malcontents and belligerents need to be taught what law and order is. By “misfits, malcontents and belligerents” I mean the powers that be that created this mess in the first place. Anti-American subhumans with names like Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, Peggy Flanagan, Jacob Frey and Brian O’Hara. A collection of douchebags and losers.

First off I must set the record straight and present the truth that the the usual suspects and media refuse to tell you, and openly lie about.

The Insurrection Act allows the president to deploy military forces domestically to enforce laws and suppress insurrections, but it does not establish martial law, which would replace civilian authority with military control. Under the Insurrection Act, civilian government remains in place while military forces assist in law enforcement as needed. Brennan Center for Justice Wikipedia

One of the reasons this is justified is large-scale riots. I think we can check the box on this one.

And then there’s this: Local police and National Guard are exhausted, outnumbered, or ineffective.

They’re running away. Retreating. Tails between their legs like a shamed dog.

Last but not least. And this one’s a whopper:

Requests for Trump to invoke the law, which gives a president power to arrest suspects obstructing federal law enforcement, come on the heels of Walz’s suggestion that he may use the national guard to prevent Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) from rounding up illegal aliens in Minnesota.

Yes. It is time to restore law and order in Minnesota. The Insurrection Act must be utilized.

Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, Jacob Frey, Brian O’Hara and others must be charged with Insurrection, removed from their positions, and put in to custody.

Enough dicking around. Let’s do this.

