Shiva Mix, a proud Iranian American who has lived in Minnesota for more than 25 years, spoke with Liz Collin on her podcast about the recent developments in Iran.

Mix believes Americans have no idea what it’s really like to live under the Islamic regime.

“What I can tell you is that I was two and a half years old when the revolution happened. So when I was five years old and went to kindergarten, all they’re trying to do is that they want you to hate America,” Mix explained.

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