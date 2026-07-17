For generations, we have understood that geography is one of our nation’s greatest strategic advantages. Protected by two oceans and friendly neighbors, the United States has enjoyed a level of homeland security that few other nations can claim. Today, however, emerging technologies and hostile alliances are beginning to erode that advantage. Reports that Cuba has acquired at least 300 Iranian-made Shahed-series drones should serve as a serious warning to policymakers and citizens alike.

The issue isn’t whether an attack is imminent. The issue is whether the United States should wait until a threat fully materializes before taking action. History suggests that waiting is a bad answer.

Iran has become one of the world’s leading exporters of inexpensive military drones. The Shahed-136 and related systems have been employed by Russia in Ukraine and by Iranian-backed groups in the Middle East. These drones have demonstrated that relatively low-cost weapons can threaten military bases, critical infrastructure, and civilian populations. They are difficult to detect, inexpensive to manufacture, and can be launched in large numbers to overwhelm air defenses.

Cuba is only 90 miles from Florida. American military installations, naval facilities, shipping lanes, and key infrastructure throughout South Florida are facing a new threat requiring constant vigilance and enhanced defensive measures.

Republicans have traditionally argued that peace is best preserved through strength. President Ronald Reagan’s principle of “peace through strength” reflected the belief that capable armed forces and credible deterrence reduce the likelihood of conflict. That philosophy remains relevant today. A strong military discourages aggression by making the costs of hostile action prohibitively high.

“To keep the peace, prepare for war.” ~ Vegetius, Roman military strategist

The United States should therefore continue investing in modern homeland defense. Counter-drone technologies including advanced radar, electronic warfare systems, directed-energy research, and layered air-defense networks deserve sustained attention as drone warfare evolves. Military planners must adapt to emerging threats without neglecting traditional capabilities.

Strong intelligence collection is equally important. Monitoring military developments in the Caribbean, maintaining close cooperation with regional allies, and ensuring decision-makers receive timely assessments are essential elements of national security. Intelligence allows policymakers to respond with facts rather than speculation.

Iranian drones (and IRGC advisors in Cuba is about more than one weapons system. It reflects a reality that America’s adversaries are seeking new ways to challenge U.S. security using relatively inexpensive technologies. The response should not be panic, but preparedness.

In the twenty-first century, deterrence requires readiness, technological innovation, strong alliances, and sustained investment in the men and women who defend our nation.

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