It was a tremendous blunder on the part of the Reagan administration, and President Reagan himself, shutting off the funding for the state’s mental asylums in a very misguided attempt to be humane, and expecting the patients to be productive through the use of medications and local group homes. I was a very young adult in my early 20’s during that time, and pretty wet behind the ears but even I knew back then this was doomed to fail and it did.

Walk through any major American city today and you’ll see the same heartbreaking scene: people screaming at voices only they can hear, shivering in tents, or handcuffed by police officers who don’t know what else to do.

We once had a vast system of state mental hospitals. Many were shuttered in the 20th century after exposés revealed appalling abuses. That closure was supposed to usher in a new era of outpatient treatment and community support. Instead, it left us with something far crueler: jails and sidewalks as the largest mental health providers in America. The two largest mental healthcare facilities in the country right now are Rikers Island and the Los Angeles county jail. Do you really believe they’re better off there? We abandoned them in the name of humanity. We dumped them off on the side of the road and drove away.

Today, more than 770,000 Americans are homeless, and at least 140,000 of them suffer from severe mental illness. And when did the homeless population surge? When we closed the state asylums, that’s also when crime started going up. It’s not a coincidence, it’s a fact. And they still don’t closure of those asylums was the direct cause. Emergency rooms are clogged with psychiatric patients who have nowhere else to go. In too many cities, the county jail has more mentally ill residents than the county hospital. This is not progress. It is a national disgrace.

The solution is not complicated: we need to bring back state mental asylums—modern, humane, tightly regulated, and designed for healing, not warehousing.

Look at Texas. In 2024, the state reopened the Austin State Hospital, a $305 million, light-filled facility with private rooms, therapy gardens, and trauma-informed design. It doesn’t resemble the Dickensian wards of the past. It looks like a hospital—and it acts like one, giving long-term patients stability and dignity.

Or Indiana’s NeuroDiagnostic Institute, which opened in 2019 to replace a crumbling psychiatric hospital. It now provides 159 beds and treats not just mental illness but autism spectrum disorders, traumatic brain injuries, and neurodegenerative diseases. That’s not a step backward. That’s 21st-century medicine.

The benefits are obvious. When Fayetteville, Arkansas reopened its Crisis Stabilization Unit in 2022, police finally had somewhere to bring people in psychiatric crisis other than jail. The result? Fewer arrests, fewer ER visits, and lives redirected toward recovery instead of incarceration.

Meanwhile, doing nothing costs us far more. People with untreated severe mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed in encounters with police. Homeless encampments drain city budgets and erode community safety. ERs back up with psychiatric holds while heart attack patients wait for beds. Families are left desperate and broken.

We closed the asylums in the name of compassion. Now, compassion demands we bring them back—rebuilt, reimagined, and restored to their true purpose: providing refuge for those who cannot survive on their own.

It’s time to stop pretending that a park bench or a jail cell is “freedom.” Real freedom is a chance to heal. And the only way to give that chance is to invest, once again, in state-run psychiatric hospitals.

The streets are already full of abandoned patients. The only question is whether we have the courage to stop walking past them.

