For those unfamiliar with Minnesota, the Democrat Party is known as the DFL. That stands for Democrat-Farm-Labor, hence, DFL for short, so I will be using the term, DFL when I refer to them. It should also be noted that DFLers are just as woke, whacky and insane as their California counterparts.

To make a long story short, in summary, there is a DFL senate bill that makes pedophilia a sexual orientation. We all know federal and state laws in this country plainly state that you can not discriminate against anybody due to sexual orientation.

The DFL house rejected new language on the pedophile bill. Guess what happened next:

The bill goes back to the house and guess what? It passes the DFL house, and when this Omnibus bill is completed and voted on, it goes to Gov. Tim Walz to be signed in to law, and he will sign it.

This provision in the bill will NOT legalize pedophilia, but gives it a protected status.

If you are discriminated against due to your avowed attraction to minors–for instance if your landlord sees that you have a sex doll representing a child–you may have cause to sue. Similarly, a restaurant that threw you out for wearing a t-shirt expressing your love of having sex with children, the restaurant could not throw you out in the way they could eject a guy wearing a MAGA ballcap.

David Strom over at HotAir sums things up succinctly:

The law does not SAY pedophiles are a protected class, but pedophilia is classified as a “paraphilia” and hence a sexual orientation. Human Rights law makes sexual orientation a protected category. That’s a long way of saying that pedophiles become a protected class, because, well, they do. That is why the original language exists in the law, to ensure that people can express their disgust with pedophilia without facing legal consequences. The changes to the law are not benign, as the Democrats claim. If they did what Democrats claim then they wouldn’t need to change the law. Their bizarre claim that they must, despite universal opposition as expressed by a unanimous vote in the House of Representatives, remove language banning pedophilia as protected by Human Rights Law, is ridiculous. If there would be no change in the law, they need not change the law. They insist they must remove “outdated” language.

Let’s be clear guys, the way we look at a pretty woman, is the very same way pedophiles look at little kids. It is their nature. You can not cure or treat pedophilia, it is impossible, just as it is impossible for you and I not to gaze upon some 20 something bikini clad, bronze skinned blonde babe at the beach. We can’t do it, just as they can’t do it with a little girl riding a trike.

Pedophiles will always act on their urges.

Pedophiles should never be in a protected class, that’s insane, and that describes the DFL. Pedo’s are the scum of the Earth, the lowest of the low, and should be shunned by society., and they sure as hell warrant no protections.

I don’t want to hear any leftwing woke nonsense concerning “inclusiveness.” Every one of those nutbags would never allow a pedophile to babysit their children for any length of time. I know it, and you know it. So don’t even go there.

If (it likely will) gets signed in to law, let me be the first to say, I will ignore that law, and I will discriminate against pedophiles.

