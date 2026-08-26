In a sport dominated by Power conference stars, Jack Strand’s path feels like a breath of fresh Midwestern air. The tall, strong-armed quarterback from Bloomer, Wisconsin, never chased the brightest lights or the biggest NIL deals. Instead, he built something lasting at Minnesota State University Moorhead, a Division II program where grit and belonging still matter and carried those Dragon roots all the way to the Atlanta Falcons.

At Moorhead State, Strand didn’t just play football, he rewrote the program’s history. Over four seasons he completed more than 1,200 passes for over 13,000 yards and 126 touchdowns, becoming the clear standard-bearer for Dragon football. He earned multiple All-America honors, twice claimed NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, and finished as a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the first in school history. Yet the numbers only tell part of the story. Strand majored in engineering physics, maintained a near-4.0 GPA, and earned recognition as a scholar-athlete. When bigger programs came calling through the transfer portal, he stayed. Loyalty was never negotiable.

That same steadiness followed him to the NFL. After going undrafted in 2026, Strand signed with the Falcons as a free agent, the first MSUM player to ink an NFL deal in nearly a decade. Few expected much. An undrafted quarterback from a Division II school rarely forces his way into the conversation. But Strand has done exactly that. In training camp he earned first-team reps amid injuries to veterans. In the preseason he delivered crisp throws, scrambled for scores, and showed the poise of someone who has already climbed a steeper mountain than most rookies ever face.

What makes this a feel good story isn’t just the underdog triumph, it’s the quiet pride of representation. Every time Strand steps under center in the black and red, he carries the Red River Valley with him. The Friday night lights of Bloomer, the practices on the MSUM practice fields, the teammates and coaches who believed when the national spotlight did not. He reminds us that excellence can grow in unexpected places, that staying true to your foundation can still open the biggest doors.

In an era of constant movement and fleeting loyalty, Jack Strand’s journey feels refreshing. From Division II record books to the NFL sideline, he’s still very much a product of Moorhead State, and that is worth celebrating.

Go get ‘em, Jack!

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