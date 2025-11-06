Jacob Frey’s reelection isn’t a mandate—it’s a surrender to the lesser of two evils. Minneapolis, once a proud symbol of Midwestern vitality, has voted for more of the same weakness, drift, and moral confusion that have driven the city into crisis. Frey, the slick progressive lawyer who watched his city burn in 2020 and then blamed everyone but himself, has been rewarded with a third term. It’s a grim testament to how far the city has fallen and how utterly stupid and ideological its voters are.

Under Frey’s “leadership,” downtown Minneapolis has become a ghost town after dark. Violent crime and carjackings have turned once-bustling streets into no-go zones. The police department, demoralized and depleted, is still more than 400 officers short of pre-2020 staffing levels. The city council spends more time debating pronouns and “community alternatives to policing” than actually protecting taxpayers. And when business owners plead for help, Frey offers empathy sessions and task forces—never results.

The numbers tell the story: hundreds of small businesses gone, downtown office towers sitting half-empty, and residents streaming out to the suburbs. What was once a thriving economic and cultural hub is now a case study in what happens when ideology replaces governance. Minneapolis’s tax base is shrinking, yet city spending grows. The promises of reform have delivered only more bureaucracy, more crime, and less accountability.

Frey’s supporters call him a “centrist.” In reality, he’s a progressive leftist—a politician who governs by press release and focus group, forever chasing the approval of activists who despise him anyway. His reelection over Omar Fateh, a democratic socialist, wasn’t a triumph of moderation. It was the political equivalent of choosing between a slow-motion swirl and a total flushing of the toilet that is Minneapolis.

Law, order, enterprise, and civic pride built Minneapolis. Frey’s Minneapolis is built on excuses, slogans, and photo ops. Voters may have chosen continuity, but continuity in decay is not stability—it’s surrender.

Four more years of Jacob Frey means four more years of boarded-up storefronts, empty promises, and moral rot disguised as progress.

