Jay Jones, Democrat candidate for Attorney General of Virginia

There’s political disagreement — and then there’s evil. What Jay Jones did wasn’t just a lapse in judgment or a “bad joke.” It was the moment a Democrat unmasked himself as a man so blinded by hate that he fantasized about watching his opponents’ children die.

In 2022, Jones, now the Democrat nominee for Virginia attorney general, sent a string of grotesque text messages to Delegate Carrie Coyner. In them, he imagined having “two bullets” to fire at a lineup of “Gilbert, Hitler, and Pol Pot.” He said he’d use both on Republican Speaker Todd Gilbert. He called Gilbert’s children “little fascists” and said he wished Gilbert’s wife could watch her kids die to force him to “feel pain personally.” That’s not political frustration — that’s sadism and 100 percent pure evil.

And this man subhuman, vile psychopath wants to be the chief law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth of Virginia? WTF?

Jones has since admitted to sending the messages and issued a carefully polished apology. He said he was “ashamed” and “embarrassed.” I call bullshit. He’s not sorry, he meant every word he said, he’s just sorry it came out and he got exposed. This isn’t a sincere apology three years after the fact during which time he would have reached out and apologized profusely if he was sincere, but he didn’t. This is just damage control, nothing more, nothing less.

It wasn’t a heat-of-the-moment slip. It was a deliberate series of messages steeped in hatred, violence, and an unhinged moral arrogance. As I said, the apology only came once he got caught — three years later — when his words became politically inconvenient. This little twerp needs to be taken out behind the barn.

Delegate Coyner, who received the texts, called them “disqualifying for anyone who wants to seek public office.” She’s right.

What if a Republican had texted about murdering a Democrat colleague’s family? The media would’ve declared it domestic terrorism, there’d be protests, national coverage, and calls for arrest. But because Jay Jones has a “D” next to his name, we’re told it’s just a “mistake” from years ago. Only the morally bankrupt Democrats would circle the wagons to protect someone this vile and evil.

It’s not about one man’s depravity — it’s about a political culture that tolerates it. The same party that lectures the nation about “decency” and “hate speech” is now rallying behind a man who fantasized about shooting a political opponent and killing his kids. To put it bluntly, that’s some sick, twisted, evil shit. That is the Democrat Party of today. That’s who they are. The Party of Hate.

Jay Jones’s candidacy is a moral test. And any party or person that continues to stand beside him has already failed it.

