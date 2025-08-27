Do you know Jazz “Hands” Hampton?

I never heard of him until recently on a couple of X posts by CrimeWatchMpls. He’s running for mayor.

He’s an attorney and business owner, here’s a little something from his LinkedIn profile.

Jazz Hampton is the CEO and General Counsel at TurnSignl, a Minnesota-based tech company that provides real-time legal guidance to drivers while recording their interactions with law enforcement. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurial Finance at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.



A passionate advocate for justice, equity, and mentorship, Jazz serves on the Boards of the Minneapolis Foundation, Catholic Charities Twin Cities, and the Great North Innocence Project. Beyond his board roles, he actively mentors aspiring professionals through multiple mentorship programs and has successfully represented wrongfully incarcerated individuals fighting to prove their innocence.



Before founding TurnSignl, Jazz was the Director of Diversity and Inclusion and a practicing attorney at Foley & Mansfield, a national law firm. He has been featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, MSNBC, and CBS, and was named one of Minneapolis-St. Paul’s 40 Under 40 for his leadership and community impact.

Woke Lib.

You saw the Director of Diversity and Inclusion part, right? Tells you pretty much all you need to know, and that should be a resounding, no thanks.

He just got his car stolen in front of his house… for the third time!

Notice when he talks about it, it’s like no big deal, happens everyday, just kids joy riding. Unreal.

His solution? More basketball courts and rec centers! Like that’s never been tried, and failed before.

Notice how he doesn’t talk about punishment and prison time for the car thieves. He even said in that video the next time it happens, so he expects it to happen again, and I assume he’s fine with that, but the next time, he’ll show up in court and give the offender an internship at his company, and a “judge” will likely agree to that in lieu of jail time. Jazz does have some juice with the courts.

He’s part of the problem. He’s enabling crime.

He’s privileged too. Look.

How does he rate?

I told you he has juice.

But what about the time when he violated federal law five years ago during the riots?

Blocking an interstate highway is a federal crime. It’s called The Hobbs Act, 18 U.S.C. § 1951.

"Commerce" includes any activity that impacts interstate trade, emphasizing the act's broad legal interpretation.

Not to mention the fact that he could have been involved in an ambulance not getting to its destination, same with the Fire Dept. or Police Dept., etc… Willfully putting the public safety at risk.

I wonder how he lives with himself over that? He probably doesn’t even give it a fleeting thought.

I’m just glad I don’t live in Minneapolis and be forced to choose between Jacob Frey, Omar Fateh and Jazz Hampton.

What a choice, huh?

