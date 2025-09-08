Minneapolis voters thought they were electing a public servant. What they got is a Harvard fellow with a full Minneapolis paycheck. City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison—yes, the son of Attorney General Keith Ellison—makes over $110,000 a year, and guess what? He’s cashing that check while living in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Let’s break down why this is a slap in the face to every taxpayer in Minneapolis:

The Facts They Don’t Want You Talking About

✅ $110,000+ City Salary – Paid for by Minneapolis taxpayers.

✅ Full-Time Job on Paper – City council is supposed to be a full-time commitment.

✅ Living in Cambridge, MA – Not Minneapolis. Not the neighborhoods he represents.

✅ Crime, Taxes, and Broken Streets Back Home – While he’s off sipping lattes in Ivy League lecture halls.

Imagine if a Republican did this. The outrage would be wall-to-wall headlines. Instead, the political class shrugs because he’s one of their own. Or they’re afraid of his daddy, the attorney general of Minnesota.

Surprisingly, there is one media outlet that aired this story, and they actually presented the facts and didn’t softball it too bad, unlike what our favorite girl Esme Murphy would do over at the old geriatric neighbor. For those unfamiliar with the Twin Cities, “the old geriatric neighbor” is the local CBS affiliate.

Channel 5 aired this:

Meanwhile in Minneapolis

Carjackings? Up.

Property taxes? Up.

Trust in local government? Down.

And yet your council member is learning how to “reimagine governance” from professors who probably couldn’t find Minneapolis on a map.

This isn’t just about Jeremiah Ellison. It’s about a mindset:

Public service is now a résumé-building exercise, not a commitment to constituents.

Accountability? Out the window.

Your money? Funding their prestige projects.

You can’t fix Minneapolis from Harvard. You can’t fight crime from a dorm room. And you can’t call yourself a public servant while living 1,300 miles away on the taxpayer dime.

But you can call yourself, privileged.

