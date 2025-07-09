Jose Lopez Xique whose romantic overtures were rejected by 22-year-old Kayli Arseth on Snapchat allegedly killed her a day later, shooting her through her right eye "at close range" inside her own home during an argument as police say he shouted "How could you do this to me?"

According to friends Lopez Xique would buy things for Arseth on shopping trips, but the relationship was not romantic or sexual.

"Victim's computer was located in her apartment and was logged in to her Snapchat account. Investigators noticed that victim and [Lopez Xique] had a 'best friend badge' with a 'streak' that had just ended," the document says. "A review of messages in the days leading up to victim's death revealed that defendant [Lopez Xique] was asking victim for a romantic relationship with 'actual dates.' Victim responded to defendant that she was only interested in a friendship and did not feel a romantic attraction to defendant."

Addressing the elephant in the room with a question that needs to be asked, and demands an answer.

Is Jose Lopez Xique an illegal alien?

That certainly warrants an answer. This is after all Minnesota, an undeclared sanctuary state, and this crime occurred in Hennepin County, a known sanctuary jurisdiction openly hostile to federal immigration enforcement, ICE as a whole, and ICE officers themselves.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness