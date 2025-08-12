And there he is, right alongside of Tampon Timmy. Ever notice how Walz always seems to be chummy with the wrong people? He’s such a putz.

And then there’s Little Jakey Schlichter who looks like he’s taken a few hits from the ugly stick. Look at that scrawny little twerp, darned near anybody could rip his head off, shit down his neck, and toss his carcass in the nearest city dump. Dude’s a pipsqueak. And he’s trying to get all tough and bad ass? 🤣🤣🤣 He’s a clown, and sex offender and pedophile evidently. And he’s trying to open a weed shop? Yeah well, good luck with that.

Full charge

Albert Lea city officials and a state lawmaker are weighing in after Alpha News reporter Jenna Gloeb and Albert Lea Tribune reporter Sarah Stultz were targeted online following their coverage of state “social equity” cannabis licensee Jacob Schlichter. Both reporters saw websites pop up in their names after publishing stories about Schlichter’s past criminal conviction and the Walz administration’s decision to grant him a cannabis license. Schlichter, owner of The Smoking Tree in Albert Lea, received a recreational cannabis microbusiness license from the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) on July 17. Days later, the Albert Lea City Council voted 4-3 to deny his business registration, with another vote set for Aug. 11. In the Albert Lea Tribune reporter’s case, a domain using Sarah Stultz’s first and last name was created and redirected to Schlichter’s business, The Smoking Tree, until Aug. 9, when it began displaying an error message, indicating it had been taken offline. On Facebook, Schlichter posted a lengthy tirade accusing Stultz of pushing “propaganda” on behalf of the local government, claiming “the government broke the damn law” and that “we the people” are the real victims. He ended the post with Stultz’s work email address.

You know, that’s the thing with losers like Little Jakey, all the bad things going on in their meaningless and insignificant lives is always somebody else’s fault. Of course it doesn’t help when you have guys like his buddy Tim Walz and basically the entire Democrat Party fostering and enabling that thought process because that’s exactly how they are, and they lack personal responsibility and accountability.

The internet is forever.

Victim card! 🎻

In Gloeb’s case, a defamatory website was promoted in Facebook comments by the username “Sei Ko” — an online alias known to be used by Schlichter. Records show the domain was purchased hours after Gloeb first contacted Schlichter for comment about an article that included his past criminal conviction, and it was promoted in numerous comments the day the article was published. The website included Gloeb’s home address, photos of her minor children, and numerous false and slanderous statements about her.

He doxxed her.

Photo’s of her minor children? Well, he is a pedophile.

Say goodbye to your weed license, asshole, and you can forget about opening your business in Albert Lea, maybe anywhere after word of this gets out.

After seeing those posts, a woman contacted Gloeb via Facebook, identifying herself as a prior victim of Schlichter’s “relentless stalking and harassment.” “Please be careful because he is crazy and relentless,” she wrote, adding that she had recently filed for a restraining order against him and considered him “dangerous” and “mentally unstable.” The Albert Lea Tribune reported that same woman — whom Alpha News is keeping anonymous — filed a restraining order against Schlichter last week. Following a cease-and-desist letter sent to Schlichter by Chris Madel, the attorney representing Gloeb and Alpha News, the website about Gloeb was taken offline.

Dangerous? That little pipsqueak? Well maybe to children and women, but I suspect not so much with a man.

Full Albert Lea city council agenda for 8/11/25

You would have to be insane to vote in favor of granting Little Jakey his cannabis license and allow him to open a business.

What little chance he had is all but gone now after this criminal nonsense. And of course in his warped world it will be “somebody else’s fault,” nevermind what he just did and his criminal past, he just got a raw deal, go ask him, he’ll tell you!

What a loser.

