Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
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What was the farce called "No Kings" really about? The "100 Kings" that comprise the Senate. Or the judicial branch that answers to nobody? Really, what a sham this has become!

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