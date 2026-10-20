A federal judge in Minnesota made the correct call Monday: 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud stays in jail. After hearing FBI testimony, Magistrate Judge Dulce Foster rejected the defense’s request for GPS monitoring and home confinement. Mohamud had spent nearly two years radicalizing toward ISIS, then bought an AK-47, magazines, and 200 rounds from an undercover agent so he could massacre people at the Mall of America during a crowded Hmong festival. He wanted to kill 30 to 60 “kuffar” and die a martyr.

This wasn’t teenage online trash-talk. It was a near-miss mass-casualty plot. Soft release conditions have no place when a defendant pledges allegiance to ISIS at the moment of arrest and actively seeks the tools to slaughter civilians. The FBI’s patient work stopped him, not any Minnesota agency. Let me rub salt in the wound. Trump and Patel’s FBI. Public safety and common sense demanded he remain behind bars until trial, period. For once in this state, it prevailed.

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