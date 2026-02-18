Minnesota’s latest controversy — Minneapolis anti-ICE revolutionary activist group Defend612 promoting “jury nullification training” — should concern anyone who believes in equal justice under the law. Jury service is meant to be a civic duty grounded in facts and evidence, not a political strategy.promoting “jury nullification training” — should concern anyone who believes in equal justice under the law. Jury service is meant to be a civic duty grounded in facts and evidence, not a political strategy.

Supporters argue that jury nullification has historical roots. But encouraging jurors to ignore laws based on personal or political views risks turning courtrooms into battlegrounds for activism. If every group tries to shape verdicts through ideology rather than evidence, public confidence in the justice system erodes, Minnesota can ill afford that, as most here have completely lost faith in the so-called justice system of Minnesota.

Minnesota has already faced years of division, protests, and debates over law enforcement. Residents want stability and fairness, not more polarization. Courts remain one of the last places Americans expect neutrality and that expectation is rapidly fading.

Jury duty should not become another form of protest. It is a responsibility that demands impartiality, respect for the law, and a commitment to justice for everyone — regardless of politics.

