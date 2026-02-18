Jury Nullification Training Isn’t Civic Education — It’s a Threat to Equal Justice
Minnesota is once again being used as a testing ground for progressive, revolutionary activism
Minnesota's latest controversy — Minneapolis anti-ICE revolutionary activist group Defend612 promoting "jury nullification training" — should concern anyone who believes in equal justice under the law. Jury service is meant to be a civic duty grounded in facts and evidence, not a political strategy.
Supporters argue that jury nullification has historical roots. But encouraging jurors to ignore laws based on personal or political views risks turning courtrooms into battlegrounds for activism. If every group tries to shape verdicts through ideology rather than evidence, public confidence in the justice system erodes, Minnesota can ill afford that, as most here have completely lost faith in the so-called justice system of Minnesota.
Minnesota has already faced years of division, protests, and debates over law enforcement. Residents want stability and fairness, not more polarization. Courts remain one of the last places Americans expect neutrality and that expectation is rapidly fading.
Jury duty should not become another form of protest. It is a responsibility that demands impartiality, respect for the law, and a commitment to justice for everyone — regardless of politics.
Once again, Minnesota shows what it actually is. I've said several times that Minnesotans deserve better, but they keep electing these communist bastards that do everything they can to bring down the USA. When a judge charges a jury, they are told the options the law allows. Personal feelings are not part of it. Just because you believe something does not make it legal or correct. Jail Walz, Flanagan, and Ellison. You can't outlaw the DFA, but you can cut the head off the snake.
Minnesota is going to hell. Lead by people who cannot do their basic job but who are happy to subvert the USA.