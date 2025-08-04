Not the Sydney Sweeney jeans, I don’t have those genes, I ordered the mens since I’m also not some twisted, sexual deviant who plays dress up and pretends he’s a woman.

I’d never heard of Sydney Sweeney before this non controversy started by the woke Left who seems to have a problem with Sydney being white and good looking as well as their manic language obsession and dreaming up a pretend meaning when clearly, to the normal, well adjusted American, it had nothing to do with their fantasy. It’s almost as if they live in a conspiracy theory world. Clearly the real world and the Left’s world are two very different places.

Sydney Sweeney is facing controversy over an American Eagle ad campaign where she plays on the words "genes" and "jeans," leading some critics to accuse it of promoting eugenics and white supremacy.

That’s “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” crazy coming from the side whose history is eugenics, they even aided Nazi Germany in the concept, went over there, lectured and taught eugenics, and lest we forget the American Queen of Eugenics, speaker at numerous KKK rallies, founder of Planned Parenthood with that being eugenics in itself, Margaret Sanger. It shows how the Left is not only stupid and mentally stunted, but they’re ignorant too. They’re ignorant of their own history.

So here’s the deal. There’s no hidden meaning. She’s good looking in jeans, definitely has “good genes,” it’s a harmless play on words for an ad campaign. Nothing more, nothing less. And it worked! Everybody’s talking about it, and some of us just bought some of their products for the first time!

Good job, American Eagle!

Looking good, Sydney!

ORDER YOURS TODAY!

WEBSITE: American Eagle

WEBSITE: American Eagle

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness