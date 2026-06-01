An ICE agent charged in connection with the January 14 shooting of a criminal illegal alien in north Minneapolis was arrested Friday in Harlingen, Texas. The agent, identified as Christian Castro, faces four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime. Authorities say he was taken into custody by Minnesota investigators with assistance from the Texas Rangers and is expected to be returned to Minnesota where he will not receive a fair trial.

We know how this ends.

A change of venue request will be denied. The jury will consist of Antifa, Activists, etc.. who will disregard evidence and find him guilty. Keith Ellison of course will become involved because this will be front page news. Walz will put his two cents worth in, the “judge” will be an activist, and once Castro is found guilty he will receive the maximum sentence, or close to it. We’ve seen it before.

HCAO (Hennepin County. Attorney’s Office) says that the state charges are "likely to result in an attempt to 'remove' this case to federal court." If this "removal" is granted by the judge, HCAO will still prosecute the case, and if it ends in conviction, it will not be eligible for a presidential pardon.

That’s the whole point. They’ve already found him guilty, the show trial is just a necessary formality.

Mark my words, this is going to go down just like I said it would.

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