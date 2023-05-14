That subtitle looks kind of like an alphabet soup, eh? But they all are relevant regarding four different stories that I felt I should comment on, but didn’t make it on my regular social media postings.

Let’s start with the Department of Homeland Security, Former President George W. Bush’s biggest mistake (or was it?). I was never in favor of its creation, I always had a bad feeling about it, and once it was created, I knew it would be turned against the American people, and it has. If it were up to me, effective immediately, I would defund and eliminate it.

DHS created an online game to illegally spy domestically, and profile Americans. You can read the nasty details at DHS Created Radicalized Scenario’s, Including An Online Gamer Who Uses “Mean” Language And A “Budding Conspiracy Theorist.”

- - -

The GOP is looking at having a vote to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of congress regarding him ignoring a subpoena with regard to the very badly botched Afghanistan cut and run withdrawal. You can read, GOP Committee Pursues Holding Blinken In Contempt Of Congress to find out the details.

Blinken as you know helped orchestrate the phony cover up 51 CIA agent letter regarding the proven Hunter Biden laptop, he’s a dirty bastard who belongs behind bars.

- - -

Let’s move on to my guy, Florida Governor and likely Republican presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis, whom I support 100%. No, that does not mean I’m anti-Trump, it just means I support him over Trump. I don’t bad mouth Trump like the half wit special ed kids that are Trump fanatics do to DeSantis, but I do attack loud mouths who have never won an election and lost to a candidate that really didn’t even campaign and has absolutely no experience running anything whatsoever. People like her have no place in Republican politics, they’re a cancer.

On Biden’s willful negligence of border enforcement, and letting Title 42 expire, Ron DeSantis weighs in on what he would do to beat back the invasion of illegal aliens this administration is illegally welcoming in the news story entitled, DeSantis On Handling The Border If He Were President: ‘We’d Shut It Down.’

- - -

Lastly, let’s talk about the candidacy of Democrat Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. I like him. If a Democrat has to win in’24, let it be him. I don’t agree much with a number of his policies, but he’s an honorable man, a man who places the people and the country before ideology, and that is a trait lacking in the Democrat Party, and has been since the ‘90’s. It’s not even the Democrat Party anymore, perhaps RFK, Jr., can plant the seed to bring it back.

RFK, Jr., believes we should have our southern border secure, even if that means building the wall. He also adheres to the 2nd Amendment and opposes gun control and gun bans, he does not support forcing America off fossil fuels even though he’s an environmental lawyer. Nor does he support pushing the country in to electric cars and other measures. He supports what the free market chooses, but advocates alternatives when the technology is available.

The piece, RFK, Jr.’s Unorthodox Presidential Bid Exposes America’s Deep Dissatisfaction With Biden is a good read if you would like to know a little more about Mr. Kennedy.

- - -

Have a good rest of the weekend!

Leave a comment