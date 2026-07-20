Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Dale's avatar
Dale
4m

Hang that thieving pos

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
1h

I've been through Elk River, not a lot of Somalis there. Perhaps he's assimilating well

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