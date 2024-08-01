It began with Obama, got considerably worse under Biden, and if Harris is elected, she’s even further left than those two, and the country will be even worse off and likely will not survive. She is an authoritarian, the likes of what this country has never seen before. A fellow traveler of communist ideology. Watch the short video below as she describes communism perfectly and accurately.

See what I mean? I wasn’t “bashing” her, or telling lies about her, nor was I being dramatic. She is what she is, and she will bring her equal outcomes ideology to the White House, and congressional Democrats will be her allies as most of them have the same ideology. Long gone are the days of, to quote JFK, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” Democrats. They aren’t that anymore, they have shifted so far to the left, they would call JFK a MAGA Republican if they didn’t know who he was.

Let’s look briefly at her record, the record Google, Facebook, the media, the Democrats and the rest of the usual suspects has, and is in the process of sanitizing. Even GovTrack has deleted parts of her record, like being the most liberal member of congress in 2019.

Here are some highlights:

Most liberal senator in 2019

Most partisan senator

Harris held a leadership position on 0 committees and 0 subcommittees, as either a chair (majority party) or ranking member (minority party)

3rd most absent. Was 3rd most absent in votes compared to All Senators Harris missed 61.9% of votes (265 of 428 votes) in 2019.

3rd fewest bipartisan cosponsored bills.

Got her bills out of committee the 2nd least often.

Harris introduced 1 bill that became law.

This is just a few items Harris brings to the table. You can read this scrubbed documentation of Kamal Toe Harris by clicking this link.

Here’s a screenshot of that scrubbed GovTrack page, that documents every member of congress.

Let’s not forget her stance on guns and the Second Amendment, the second most important right in the Bill of Rights. This from NBC News:

“We have to have a buyback program, and I support a mandatory gun buyback program,” she said.

Democrats despise the Bill of Rights, otherwise they would not keep attacking them, trying to take them from us. And it just isn’t the Second Amendment, it’s the First as well, we all know about the censoring, religion is included in their attacks. It’s the Fourth Amendment and the Tenth they are focussing on trying to take away from us, and Harris is the worst of the worst offenders.

NOTE: This is the last post of the week. The publishing schedule for this publication (The Starboard Sentinel) is four times a week, Monday thru Thursday).

Leave a comment

Share The Starboard Sentinel