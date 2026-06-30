Aww, poor baby. Another loser that just can’t cope with life, on life’s terms. Mental Health leave, GTFO you weakling. And we wonder why society has become such pussies lately. Suck it up and deal for gosh sakes.

Aisha Chughtai announced Monday that she is taking a one-month leave of absence from the Minneapolis City Council to receive outpatient treatment for clinical depression and anxiety.

Break out the violins!

According to Chughtai, her decision follows months of mounting personal and professional strain. In a statement to constituents, she said the past year has included "a high-stakes election, several mass shootings, and a federal occupation," adding that she has delayed getting additional help for her mental health for too long.

High stakes election? Oh please. She must be referring to Trump which proves she has TDS, and that it is a real mental illness! 😆 The mass shootings? She bares responsibility with her policies, her defund the police nonsense, being soft on crime, it’s all on her. Federal occupation? Cut the shit. Once again, her fault. If she would have been proactive and done the right thing regarding illegal aliens, the Fed’s would have had no reason to come to Minnesota and clean up the mess she helped create. Damn, it’s not rocket science.

Somebody go get a rope, I’ll teach her how to make a noose, and then the city can be free of one weak Karen, whose actually allowed to make decisions regarding the city when she should be in the Ha-Ha Hotel.

Her announcement comes shortly after two other Minneapolis council members, Aurin Chowdhury and Robin Wonsley, publicly discussed their own mental illnesses, with Chughtai becoming the third council member in recent days to speak openly about the impact of stress and trauma on elected officials.🤢🤮 Oh please.

So now there are three confirmed mental patients on the city council, running the city. No wonder Minneapolis is screwed up.

Three retards.

Unbelievable.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

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