I’ll admit I was a big Kari Lake fan during her campaign for Arizona governor. The election came and she lost. How did this happen? Cheating of course! So I kept following along until she exhausted all avenues. Disappointment for sure.

Lake basically told DeSantis to “wait his turn” that it was still “Trump’s turn.”

Wait. What? Wait his turn? This coming from a failed candidate who should have crushed her opponent? Did Trump “wait his turn” in 2016? That right there is the good old boys, elitist and very establishment Republican Party nonsense. Lake proved she’s an establishment Republican.

Richard Nixon had to wait his turn, Ronald Reagan had to wait his turn, George H.W. Bush had to wait his turn. Dan Quayle, Bob Dole, John McCain and Mitt Romney all had to wait their turn. Clearly, Lake’s ambition is to be Trump’s VP nominee, and if you get in her way, she’ll turn on you. It’s very clear she’s looking out for her own interests, not the party, nor America’s. Does that sound like someone you would want to be the second, or possibly the most powerful person in the world? No thanks, not me.

She used Ron DeSantis during her campaign, and now she’s shitting all over him. He was, in her eyes, a useful idiot. So what happens if Lake is the Veep nominee. Win or lose, I think in her mind, it will be “her turn” next, and DeSantis will have to wait again.

19FortyFive.com:

Speaking to a crowd of Republican Party activists at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland last week, the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, took direct aim at Florida’s highly successful Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. As rumors swirled that DeSantis was going to eventually enter the 2024 Presidential Election, Lake chided DeSantis to wait his turn. She reminded the recently reelected Florida governor that his term ended in 2027 and that 2024 “was still Trump’s turn.” Lake made these claims, as she—along with Trump—attempted to cast themselves as political outsiders bucking a corrupt system of good ole boys. What’s more elitist than the former president and his representatives, like Kari Lake, publicly chiding a newer politician to “wait their turn”? It is obvious that Lake is angling to become Trump’s vice-presidential choice, should the forty-fifth president be nominated at the end of the GOP Presidential Primary. While I appreciate Kari Lake’s spunky demeanor and can-do attitude, the fact of the matter is that she can’t win an election. More gallingly, when Lake loses, she says that her opponents cheated. Remember the words of George S. Patton: Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. They also despise when someone whines when they’ve lost. There’s nothing more intolerable than a sore loser. That’s why Richard Nixon did not challenge what was likely a rigged election in 1960.

Lake is a vicious, nasty, bitter woman who is also very child-like as evidenced in what she said when her defeat was finalized. “I don’t really want that job anyway.”

I guess she took her little red wagon and stomped her feet on the way home.

Clearly, Trumpworld is threatened by DeSantis which is why Trump’s likely vice-presidential nominee, Kari Lake, has gone from praising DeSantis last summer to ordering him to respect the elder Trump and know his place in the party (which is apparently behind both Trump and newcomer Kari Lake). …DeSantis is the most successful governor in America and he is essentially a smarter, more disciplined variation of Trump… DeSantis’ continual ignoring of Trump’s provocations has been steadfast and disciplined but if he doesn’t start returning fire on at least some of Trump’s criticisms, then those attacks may soon stick in the minds of the voters. At the very least, the DeSantis team should be crafting responses to Lake’s bizarre line of attack. DeSantis shouldn’t wait his turn any more than Kari Lake should or would. In fact, as America’s most successful governor, DeSantis has much more validity to his claim to be the next Republican presidential nominee than does Lake have any claim to national office whatsoever.

Ron does need to fire off a few zingers, I agree, however, he is not a candidate for President of the United States, he is the governor of Florida, nothing more. So you have Lake and Trump threatened by someone who is not a candidate. That’s just flat out retarded. He could run, but right now he is not a candidate. And they’re scared of him. What’s that tell you about them? They’re desperate.

The constant attacks and lies of those two are appalling, especially the biggest lie from the cult of Trump regarding George Soros, brought forth by the now not credible Trump cultist website, The Gateway Pundit.

I never saw a retraction or apology, did you? This is one of many reasons why I don’t look at The Gateway Pundit anymore. “Misinformation.”

Think about this, what if these attacks stick? Clearly their goal is to destroy DeSantis, what if it works? It could happen, the Trumpers and Lakers are cultists just like the democrats. They believe in one mortal man being their lord and savior, just like the democrats.

They would be helping the democrats by either having one win an election or retain power, and it would be their fault. It wouldn’t be the democrats fault, it wouldn’t be “stolen elections” or “voter fraud.” It would be Kari Lake and Donald Trump’s fault. They would be, and are unwittingly helping the democrat party.

The 11th Commandment: "Thou shalt not speak ill of any Republican."

