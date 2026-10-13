“I’d like to end the conversation” is a wonderfully efficient phrase: four words that say, *I have heard the question, noticed where it might lead, and would prefer that reality stop asking follow-ups.*

Now the footage of Ellison defending corporate-backed luxury travel is back in the spotlight, where old clips go when the present develops an inconvenient memory. The defense, apparently, was meant to settle things. Instead, it gave the conversation a second life.

There’s a certain elegance to the move. First, defend the arrangement; then, when people keep asking about it, defend the right not to keep talking about it. The only missing luxury amenity is a tiny sign reading: **Please do not disturb—accountability is resting.**

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