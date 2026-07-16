Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the Islamist sympathizer turned top cop of a failing state, just delivered a masterclass in leftist arrogance. Speaking on a friendly podcast, this Democrat enforcer sneered that moderate Democrats daring to speak out against the cancerous rise of socialism in their party are “making themselves look stupid.” Let that sink in. The guy whose office has presided over skyrocketing crime, post-George Floyd chaos, and endless progressive experiments just told the last sane voices in the Democrat Party to sit down, shut up, and embrace the red wave of iron fisted government control. Ellison isn’t just wrong, he’s a symptom of a party that’s rotted from the inside out.

Ellison, who once marched with Islamist Louis Farrakhan and defended un-American causes for decades, now lectures moderates while boasting about “hanging out” with democrat socialist darlings like Zohran Mamdani. This is the same Ellison who, in the same breath, tried redefining basic policing as “socialism” because (gasp) taxpayers fund it. You call the cops after your car gets broken into for the third time in Minneapolis? That’s not public safety, comrade. That’s socialism, according to Keith. Never mind that legitimate government functions like law and order have nothing to do with seizing the means of production, nationalizing industries, or turning cities into tent encampments. This is word-twisting straight from the Marxist playbook: blur the lines until voters don’t notice the slow march toward bigger government, higher taxes, and less freedom and ultimately communism.

Look at Minnesota under the Ellison-Walz axis. This is the state that burned in 2020 while Ellison’s crew slow-walked prosecutions and cheered “mostly peaceful” riots. Crime exploded. Businesses fled. Families locked their doors. “Defund the police” wasn’t some fringe slogan, it was policy adjacent, with results anyone with eyes could see. Now Ellison wants to gaslight everyone that questioning endless government expansion makes you the idiot. Meanwhile, so-called moderates are caught in the trap: pretend the party’s not sprinting toward Bernie Sanders utopia or get primaried by the AOC wing. Ellison’s message is clear, resistance is futile. Bend the knee to “democrat socialism,” or you’re irrelevant.

This isn’t some isolated gaffe. It’s the Democrat Party’s mask slipping. The Squad, DSA endorsements, wealth taxes, Green New Deals, rent controls, student loan “forgiveness”—these aren’t moderate liberal ideas. They’re European-style socialism on steroids, inching toward the failures of Venezuela lite. Every time a moderate pipes up about inflation crushing working families, open borders flooding communities, or boys in girls’ sports, Ellison and his ilk label them stupid. Why? Because admitting the obvious, that socialism fails because it punishes success, rewards dependency, and concentrates power in the hands of arrogant elites like him, would collapse their entire grift.

We on the Right have been warning about this for years. Socialism doesn’t start with gulags; it starts with “free” stuff paid for by someone else, redefined words, and sneering at dissenters. Ellison embodies the entitlement: a career activist elevated to AG who spends more time on identity politics and podcast therapy sessions than fixing Minnesota’s mess. Gender-affirming care for “cisgender heterosexuals”? Tax-funded cops is socialism? This is the intellectual rot of the modern left, stretching language until truth itself snaps. Moderates who still cling to the old Democrat Party of JFK or even Bill Clinton are waking up too late. Their party has been captured by the socialists who view the Constitution as an obstacle and limited government as “stupid.”

Moderates Democrats are making themselves look stupid, by staying in a party that despises them. Every election, voters in purple and red areas reject this nonsense. Crime-weary suburbs, struggling families, and parents tired of indoctrination aren’t buying the rebrand. Minnesota’s tale of high taxes, urban decay, radical leadership, should be Exhibit A for why Republicans must crush this ideology at the ballot box.

Ellison can call moderates stupid all he wants. We all see the results: failed cities, empty promises, and leaders more loyal to ideology than citizens. The rise of socialism isn’t a debate club topic, it’s a warning. Time to reject it wholesale. No more compromises with failure. Republicans should campaign on it relentlessly: smaller government, real security, actual opportunity. Let Keith Ellison and his socialist comrades keep talking. Their words are the best recruitment tool we have.

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