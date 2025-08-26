Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison just bragged, “I sued them first!” after launching a lawsuit to block the Trump administration’s common-sense effort to keep boys out of girls’ sports. Think about that for a second: at a time when female athletes are fighting to preserve fairness and safety, Ellison is proudly leading the charge to dismantle women’s sports as we know it.

This isn’t about inclusion. It’s about erasing the boundaries of reality and sacrificing young women on the altar of radical gender ideology.

Ellison’s Lawsuit: A Direct Attack on Title IX

When President Trump acted to protect fairness in athletics—by ensuring that girls’ sports remain for biological girls—most Americans applauded. Why? Because this is common sense. It’s biology. It’s fairness. It’s the very foundation of women’s athletics.

But Keith Ellison saw an opportunity to score political points with the far-left fringe. Instead of defending girls, he declared legal war on the federal government—arguing that Title IX, the very law designed to protect women, somehow requires us to let boys take over their teams, their titles, and their scholarships.

This isn’t progress. This is regression—and it’s an insult to every woman who fought for equal opportunity in sports.

“I Sued Them First!”—As Girls Lose Their Dreams

Ellison’s smug little boast—“I sued them first!”—should make every parent in Minnesota furious. While Ellison pats himself on the back, real girls are losing:

Losing championships they trained for years to earn.

Losing college scholarships they desperately need.

Losing their sense of fairness, as the game they love is turned into a political circus.

And it’s already happening. Three Minnesota softball players, along with Female Athletes United, have filed their own lawsuit because they’ve been displaced by biological males. These aren’t political operatives—they’re kids whose dreams are being crushed by Ellison’s obsession with woke virtue signaling.

Biology Isn’t Bigotry

The left loves to scream “bigotry” whenever anyone states the obvious: boys are stronger than girls. They have bigger hearts, greater lung capacity, denser bones, and more muscle mass. That’s why even average male athletes outperform elite female athletes in almost every sport.

That’s not hate—it’s science. It’s reality. And it’s the reason we have separate categories for men and women. Ellison and his radical allies want to pretend none of that matters. They want you to believe that a boy can become a girl just by saying so—and then waltz into the batter’s box, the locker room, and the winner’s podium.

What’s Really at Stake: The End of Women’s Sports

This isn’t just about a few high school games. If Ellison gets his way, women’s sports will cease to exist. Period. Because why would any girl spend years training when she knows a biological male can swoop in and take the trophy?

And let’s not ignore the safety issue. Contact sports? Combat sports? How long before a girl gets seriously injured because Ellison and his ilk decided biology doesn’t matter?

Parents, Wake Up

Ellison’s boast—“I sued them first!”—isn’t just arrogant. It’s a warning. Minnesota’s top law enforcement officer has declared war on fairness, on reality, and on your daughters’ opportunities.

The question is: will parents fight back? Will coaches and athletes stand up and say enough is enough? Or will we sit quietly as the Democrats dismantle everything women fought for under Title IX?

Because make no mistake: if Keith Ellison wins, your daughters lose—forever.

