Like our greatest president of the 20th century said quite often during the presidential debates, “There you go, again!”

It wasn’t three days ago when she stepped in it, she just did it again Saturday night.

RELATED: Usual suspects agitating again

She was probably emboldened to write that on her Facebook page because House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made a similar statement on his X account. Matter of fact, part of it was almost word for word. I bet a generic statement was passed around for every Democrat to post. That sure sounds like something they would do, and have a history of doing just that.

The thing about Jeffries is he knows he’s lying, he’s an agitator, and he’s attempting to turn the people against the president. Morrison on the other hand is an agitator as well, but, she likely believes her statement that Trump acted outside of the constitution. She’s not very bright, as evidenced by her rubber stamping every draconian, panic driven, unconstitutional Emergency Powers Covid diktat of Gov. Tim Walz. She’s a doctor, she should have known better, but she chose politics over public health. That should tell you about her lack of character. And it should shake your confidence in her medical judgement.

Now the question is, did President Trump defy the constitution by ordering Saturday nights airstrike? No. He did not.

Secondly, can the president order an airstrike without congressional approval?

Yes, a president can order an airstrike without Congress approval under certain circumstances, such as a national emergency or imminent threat. However, many lawmakers argue that such actions should require congressional authorization according to the War Powers Resolution.

There was an imminent threat. 60% enriched uranium for the quick enrichment to 90% which would be used for the production of Iranian nuclear weapons. They have stated they would use them against the United States and its allies.

The War Powers Act basically states the U.S. can not deploy troops in combat for more than 60 days (a 30 day extension may be granted) without a declaration of war, and only congress has the ability to grant that declaration.

That was due to the Vietnam war that was never declared. Started by the Democrats I might add, and ended by a Republican president.

There were not boots on the ground, the Air Force spent what? 2 hours, maybe 3 over Iranian airspace targeting Iran’s nuclear capabilities only, with precision strikes, not even a fraction of that 60 day window.

As for putting service members at risk, that’s part of their job, that’s what they signed up for. The Israeli’s achieved air dominance and eliminated the Iranian Air Force, the boys were in stealth bombers, the few SAM batteries that are operational never saw them coming. Early warning radar was also taken out by the Israeli Air Force days before our bombers struck. Barring some mechanical failure, nobody was in serious risk, but there was some, flying in to enemy territory.

Putting American people at risk, she says. No more than letting in up to 20 million illegal aliens, millions from known adversarial countries through an open border for the last four years. Never once did I hear Morrison speak out about that.

Nor have I ever heard Morrison speak out about former President Joe Biden ordering airstrikes in Yemen against the Houthis, and it happened more than once, silence from Morrison. She was on the campaign trail when it happened, you’d think if it was that important, like she seems to think it is now, she would have said something. But she didn’t. I guess in her funny little partisan world, it’s okay if a Democrat does it, but not a Republican. She’s your typical, partisan, divisive Democrat. That is proven by her record in the state legislature. 100% partisan leftist, and now it appears she will be the same in congress.

I’d like to know what she’s done in congress other than oppose everything by Republicans, and then bad mouth them in her weekly updates.

After all, it’s partisan politics first with her!

The country and Minnesota, well, they go to the back of the line.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness