Yup it’s true, Minnesota’s two Democrat senators, Amy Klobuchar who is the biggest blowhard, and with the retirement of Patrick Leahy she is also the most overrated member of the senate, along with the drunk, Tina Smith who always looks hung over or half in the bag voted to keep the government shut down.

Tina Smith actually had the audacity to say this. She must have been drunk again. Remember, she just voted to keep people hungry. Check this insanity out from the sobriety challenged, former head of Planned Parenthood.

I know. Pretty amazing, isn’t it? Thank goodness she’s retiring. Worthless drunk. The Democrats are really disgusting, aren’t they? This whole unnecessary shutdown is entirely their fault.

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Sunday night voted to advance a proposal that, if passed by Congress, would fund the federal government through the end of January, marking an important step toward ending the nation’s longest shutdown. The Senate advanced the continuing appropriations bill in a 60-40 vote, with seven Democrats and one independent joining their Republican colleagues, after the Democratic caucus had maintained a strong resistance to passing a bill to reopen the government during 14 previous votes.

Here’s a portion of what 40 Democrats including Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith wanted us to keep paying for. In fact, those same 40 Democrats told America this was not happening and it was a crazy conspiracy theory. They also claimed Republicans pointing this “conspiracy theory” out was because we are anti-immigrant, fear mongering, divisive, and hateful.

Federal funding for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also called food stamps, runs out on Saturday due to the government shutdown. The funding cut-off will hit illegal aliens hard. The Center’s 2023 analysis of government survey data shows households headed by illegal aliens make extensive use of the welfare system, particularly food assistance programs. Among our prior findings: Of households headed by illegal aliens, CIS estimated that 59 percent use one or more welfare programs — cash, food assistance, Medicaid, or housing. Illegal alien households have especially high use of food programs, with 48 percent enrolled in one or more of these programs — SNAP, WIC, or school lunch/breakfast. In particular, our analysis found that 17 percent of illegal alien households used SNAP. In addition to food programs, 18 percent of illegal alien households were enrolled in one of the cash programs; 4 percent were using a housing program; and 39 percent used Medicaid (Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, or ACA.

This should piss off every American, and this is what Democrats want to spend your money on, or else the government stays closed. They did that 14 times in the 40 days they kept the government shut down. You might want to remember that during the mid-term elections next year.

Directly from the United States Senate.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness