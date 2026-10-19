Another intercepted envelope. Another “suspicious substance.” Another round of performative horror from the usual suspects. Minnesota’s Secretary of State office and Amy Klobuchar’s shop get letters with threats and white powder, the packages never even reach the desks, and suddenly it’s national emergency theater.

The media pivoted right on cue. They framed Klobuchar as a noble martyr under siege, democracy itself trembling because some crank, that likely was Democrat staged, mailed powder that postal inspectors already caught. The breathless coverage, the solemn statements, the ritual condemnation of “political violence” that somehow only applies when the targets wear the right party label. The same outlets that spent years soft-pedaling actual street violence, intimidation campaigns, and institutional double standards will now clutch pearls over an envelope that never endangered a single staffer.

Spare us the “poor Amy” routine. She is a multi-term U.S. senator with security details, staff, national media access, and a gubernatorial campaign machine. She’s not a private citizen being terrorized in her kitchen. Turning every intercepted nuisance mailing into a heroic victim narrative isn’t journalism, it’s brand management. It elevates her while conveniently ignoring that these mailings have hit a long list of mostly Democrat offices in a clear pattern, that powders in recent cases have repeatedly tested non-hazardous. This will too, if it hasn’t already, but you’ll never hear about it from the media or Klobuchar.

The same media complex that lectures endlessly about “threats to democracy” has a long record of looking the other way when the violence, the doxxing, or the institutional pressure comes from their preferred side. That hypocrisy is the actual poison in the system.

We don’t need another staged victim story three weeks before an election. We need equal application of the law, competent election administration, and a press corps that stops pretending every Democrat with an intercepted envelope is a cross between a war hero and a civil rights icon. The powder was caught. The threat was empty. The narrative, as always, is the point.

Leave a comment