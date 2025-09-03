A political earthquake just hit St. Paul. State Rep. Kristin Robbins has stormed into the Minnesota governor’s race and raked in a staggering $500,000 in just two weeks. That’s not fundraising—that’s a declaration of war against the Democrat stranglehold that’s been choking the life out of Minnesota for nearly two decades.

Tim Walz and the DFL have run this state into the ground. They’ve turned Minnesota into a typical left-wing, third world shit hole: sky-high taxes that crush families, soft-on-crime policies that put violent criminals back on the streets, and “woke” social engineering and indoctrination in our schools while parents are silenced. Meanwhile, the Feeding Our Future scandal—one of the biggest fraud schemes in state history—happened under their watch. Hundreds of millions stolen from taxpayers while the DFL looked the other way as they blew through an 18 billion dollar budget surplus, then promptly raised taxes by 10 billion dollars, because 18 billion dollars wasn’t enough, and they kept spending until they gave us a 6 billion dollar deficit.

Walz’s response? More government. More spending. More control. They’ve turned law-abiding Minnesotans into targets while criminals get a free pass. They’ve pushed gender ideology in classrooms while crime skyrockets and businesses flee the Democrat controlled state.

Enter Robbins. As chair of the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee, she’s one of the few with the guts to call out the corruption and the incompetence. Her message is simple: Stop the fraud. Stop the crime. Stop the woke insanity. And guess what? Voters and donors are listening—loud and clear, and her message resonates.

Half a million dollars in under 15 days is more than momentum. It’s proof that Minnesotans are ready to take their state back from Walz and his sickeningly woke and extremely radical DFL allies. For the first time since 2006, Republicans have a candidate who can win—and who isn’t afraid to take the fight straight to the left.

The battle for Minnesota just got real. And Robbins is leading the charge!

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness