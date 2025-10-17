I guess it’s no secret who I’ve thrown my support behind. Kristin Robbins For Minnesota Governor. I’m all in and you should be too. Here’s why:

Minnesota stands at a crossroads, facing challenges in fiscal management, public safety, and education. At a time when our state needs strong, principled leadership, Kristin Robbins offers a clear and compelling vision for a brighter future. With a proven record in the Minnesota House, a focus on practical solutions, and a dedication to families and communities, Robbins is the candidate Minnesota can trust to lead effectively.

Robbins brings proven legislative experience and leadership to the table. Since 2019, she has represented District 37A with distinction, currently serving as chair of the Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee. In this role, Robbins has held government accountable, exposing inefficiencies and advocating for transparency. Minnesota needs leaders who ensure taxpayer dollars are used wisely, and Robbins’ record demonstrates that she delivers exactly that.

Fiscal responsibility is at the heart of Robbins’ agenda. She has consistently criticized the state’s mishandling of its budget, advocating for lower taxes, responsible spending, and debt reduction. Robbins understands that a thriving Minnesota requires disciplined government spending and policies that empower families and businesses to flourish. By prioritizing financial prudence, she offers a path to economic stability and growth for every Minnesotan.

Beyond budgets and bureaucracy, Robbins is deeply committed to public safety and education—issues that touch every family. As a mother of three, she brings firsthand insight into what families need: safe communities and strong schools. Her policies aim to protect neighborhoods, enhance educational opportunities, and ensure that Minnesota’s children have the tools to succeed. Robbins’ focus on families and communities sets her apart as a leader who truly understands the stakes of governance.

Kristin also has a proven ability to unite Minnesotans across party lines. Representing a historically competitive district, she has earned support from a wide range of voters, demonstrating that her leadership appeals not only to conservatives but also to independents and moderates. In a divided political climate, Minnesota needs a governor who can bring people together, and Robbins has the track record to do just that.

Finally, Robbins represents a bold alternative to the status quo. She challenges ineffective policies and brings fresh energy and pragmatic solutions to the state’s most pressing problems. With her focus on accountability, fiscal discipline, public safety, and education, Robbins embodies the leadership Minnesota deserves.

In short, Kristin Robbins is more than a candidate—she is the leader Minnesota needs. Experienced, principled, and results-oriented, she is ready to restore trust in government, strengthen our communities, and build a brighter future for every Minnesotan. Choosing Kristin Robbins for governor is choosing a future defined by accountability, opportunity, and real progress.

When it’s time, vote Kristan Robbins for Minnesota Governor.

