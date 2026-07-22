The poll highlights strengthening leads for certain Republican primary candidates and tightening Democrat races:

GOP Governor Primary: Mike Lindell (MyPillow CEO, Trump-endorsed): 35% (+8 points from last month). Lisa Demuth (House Speaker): ~26% (+4 points). Kendall Qualls (GOP-endorsed): 11% (down significantly). Lindell has pulled further ahead, especially gaining with women and older voters.

GOP U.S. Senate Primary: Michele Tafoya (former sportscaster): 41% (+5 points). Royce White: 10% (down 5 points). Adam Schwarze (GOP-endorsed): 5%. High undecideds (~28%). Tafoya leads comfortably.

DFL U.S. Senate Primary: Angie Craig (Congresswoman) and Peggy Flanagan (Lt. Gov., DFL-endorsed): Tied at ~40% each. Craig’s previous lead has disappeared; ~16% undecided. This race is now neck-and-neck.

Attorney General (General Election Matchup): Keith Ellison (DFL incumbent): 42% (-2 points). Ron Schutz (GOP-endorsed): 38% (+2 points). Margin narrowing; many undecideds remain.



Context

This follows an earlier June 2026 KSTP/SurveyUSA poll where Lindell already led the GOP governor field (27%), Tafoya led the GOP Senate race (36%), and Craig held a narrower lead in the DFL Senate primary.

Many races feature high undecided percentages, especially among certain demographics (e.g., parents, women).

Primaries are approaching quickly, with early voting relevant in Minnesota.

The full article is available on KSTP.com. Polls like this have margins of error/credibility intervals and can shift with campaigning, turnout, and undecided voters.

It should also be noted there were only 478 respondents for the Republican primary polling. Whether that paints an accurate picture is anybody’s guess.

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