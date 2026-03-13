The Minnesota Vikings have signed quarterback Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 overall draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals, became known for his speed, mobility, and playmaking ability during his early years in the NFL. After several seasons in Arizona marked by both standout performances and injury setbacks, he now gets a fresh start in Minnesota.

For the Vikings, the signing represents a low-risk opportunity to bring in a quarterback who could immediately impact the offense. Murray is expected to compete with J. J. McCarthy for the starting job, creating a competition Murray should easily win as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Ultimately, the move gives Murray a chance to rebuild his career while giving Minnesota added depth and potential at the most important position on the field.

A one year deal with a no franchise tag clause appears to be a “bridge” for J.J. McCarthy’s benefit for 2027. If Murray can perform anything like Sam Darnold in 2024, letting him walk like they let Darnold walk, should cost Head Coach Kevin O’Connell his job.

