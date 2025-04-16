When people think of La Cosa Nostra, their minds go to New York, Chicago, maybe Philadelphia. Minneapolis doesn’t make most lists—but the city has its own quieter history with the American Mafia.

In the mid-20th century, Minneapolis was part of a low-key but connected underworld. It wasn’t a major hub, but it wasn’t untouched either. The local scene was small, and often operated in the shadow of larger Midwest cities like Chicago. What existed in Minneapolis was more influence than dominance—bookmaking, loan sharking, and connections to union rackets.

One name that stands out is Isadore “Kid Cann” Blumenfeld, who, while not a made man in the Italian Mafia, ran organized crime in Minneapolis from the 1930s through the 1950s. He worked with and around La Cosa Nostra, especially Chicago Outfit figures, and had a major hold on the city through bribery, corruption, and violence.

The Italian-American mafia’s direct presence in Minnesota was minimal compared to cities with heavier immigration and denser criminal networks. But Minneapolis still played its part in the national crime web—quiet, cautious, and connected just enough.

