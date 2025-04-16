Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Bates's avatar
Mark Bates
Apr 17

Mother's stepfather ran a transfer company in Minneapolis in the 1930s. He knew people like this. Favors were traded. Even into the 70s and 80s, if we needed something, he would tell us to whom we should drop his name.

Apparently, Father's uncles ran a still in the back of that same transfer company's warehouse. That only came to light about 35 years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chip Drewry and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chip Drewry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture