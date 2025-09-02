Labor Day Weekend Headlines 9/2/25
Notable Minnesota news headlines for the period August 30 to September 1, 2025
Twin Cities & Surrounding Areas (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Bullet fragment found in neck of 10-year-old shooting survivor
Doctors discovered a bullet fragment near the carotid artery of Weston Halsne, a 10-year-old who survived the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis—calling his survival nearly miraculous.
Stone Arch Bridge shooting: two hurt, two arrested
On September 1, a shooting on Minneapolis’ Stone Arch Bridge left two people injured and two suspects in custody.
Capitol activism: assault weapons ban push
Activists gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol on September 1, urging lawmakers to overcome gridlock and enact an assault weapons ban following the tragic Catholic school shooting.
Duluth (and the Twin Ports Region)
Hibbing armed standoff resolved peacefully
An armed standoff in Hibbing on August 30 ended with the suspect’s arrest after nearly an hour of police negotiation using non-lethal force.
New pacemaker tech available locally
Aspirus St. Luke’s in Duluth introduced a new leadless pacemaker technology to benefit Northland residents.
Rochester
Winona-Rochester Diocese mourns bishop’s death
On August 31, the Diocese mourned the passing of its seventh bishop.
Missing teen from Big Lake located safely
Elleah Mickelson, a missing teenager from Big Lake, was found safe on August 30.
Parole denied for convicted murderer
David Engle, convicted of killing his elderly step-great-grandmother, was denied parole on August 30.
Tentative new contract for Rochester schools
Rochester Public Schools and the teachers’ union reached a tentative agreement for a new contract as of August 29.
Mankato & Nearby Areas
House fire in Mankato causes no injuries
On August 30, a house fire in Mankato resulted in smoke but no injuries, according to local fire crews.
Teen killed in crash near Gaylord
A Henderson teen died in a two-vehicle crash near Gaylord early on August 30.
Other Mankato updates
Updates from late August include: Governor Walz exploring a special session on guns; lower attendance rates in local schools; new five-year construction plans in Blue Earth County; and the Salvation Army Day Shelter opening on Labor Day.
Statewide + Broader Rural News
Handmade cards comfort wounded girl
On August 30, a story highlighted how classmates’ handmade cards are comforting an 11-year-old girl shot during the Annunciation school attack. Another child, wounded, reportedly asked a doctor: “Can you say a prayer with me?”
West Nile virus trends under watch
On September 1, the University of Minnesota’s new Institute on Infectious Diseases reported tracking West Nile virus trends closely, citing two deaths this year and a rise in invasive mosquito activity.
MNDOT plans overnight I-90 detour
A detour will be in place Sept. 2–4 on I-90 near Austin for bridge equipment removal.
Bonus: Sports & Entertainment Highlights
Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after pay cut
On August 30, it was reported that Adam Thielen accepted a $2 million pay cut to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings, calling it an emotional "homecoming."