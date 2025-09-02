Bullet fragment found in neck of 10-year-old shooting survivor

Doctors discovered a bullet fragment near the carotid artery of Weston Halsne, a 10-year-old who survived the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis—calling his survival nearly miraculous.

Stone Arch Bridge shooting: two hurt, two arrested

On September 1, a shooting on Minneapolis’ Stone Arch Bridge left two people injured and two suspects in custody.