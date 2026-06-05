Minnesota Today 6/5/26
Past 24 hours ending Friday, June 5, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Public Safety
A 24-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a St. Paul barbershop owner on the city’s East Side. Prosecutors allege the suspect became “filled with rage” before the attack.
Weather
Scattered thunderstorms developed across portions of the Twin Cities this afternoon, with additional isolated storms possible into the evening before conditions improve overnight.
Events
The metro enters a busy summer weekend featuring Prince-related celebrations, the Edina Art Fair, and numerous outdoor festivals.
Northwest Minnesota
Thunderstorm development has been possible across portions of northwest Minnesota this afternoon and evening, with locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds the primary concerns.
Agricultural areas continue to benefit from recent rainfall, though some locations remain vulnerable to stronger storm cells moving out of the Dakotas.
Northeast Minnesota
Duluth / Arrowhead Region
Warm temperatures are spreading into the Arrowhead ahead of a mainly dry weekend.
No major breaking-news events have emerged from the region during the past 24 hours, with weather and summer tourism activity dominating local coverage.
West Central Minnesota
Alexandria–Morris–Willmar Area
Spotty thunderstorms crossed parts of west-central Minnesota today, but forecasters expect quieter conditions this weekend.
Road and infrastructure projects remain active throughout the region as summer construction season ramps up.
East Central Minnesota
St. Cloud–Cambridge Corridor
Weather remains the primary story, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms and warm temperatures expected through the weekend.
No major breaking incidents were widely reported from the region during the past day.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota remains one of the areas most susceptible to stronger thunderstorms this evening.
Forecasters continue monitoring isolated severe-weather potential, including hail and damaging wind in stronger cells.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester Area
Southeast Minnesota faces the greatest chance of stronger storms tonight.
Localized heavy rainfall and isolated severe weather remain possible before activity diminishes overnight.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings offseason activities continue, with much attention focused on quarterback Kyler Murray and the ongoing competition throughout organized team activities. Team observers also continue evaluating the front office’s recent leadership changes.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue their series against the Kansas City Royals tonight.
Royce Lewis remains a major storyline as the club attempts to build momentum entering the heart of June.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Wolves remain in offseason mode following their playoff run.
Local sports analysts continue discussing roster-building priorities and potential offseason moves.
Minnesota Wild
Wild offseason discussions remain focused on roster improvements after their playoff exit.
Team executives are expected to remain active as free agency and trade season approach.
Statewide Weather Forecast
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, especially across southern, western, and southeastern Minnesota.
Storm chances diminish after sunset.
Partly cloudy overnight.
Lows generally 58–66°F statewide.
Saturday
Mostly sunny statewide after any early morning fog.
Warmer and more humid.
Highs:
Northwest Minnesota: 80–85°F
Northeast Minnesota: 70s near Lake Superior, low 80s inland
Central Minnesota: 84–88°F
Twin Cities: near 88°F
Southern Minnesota: 85–90°F
Outlook for Sunday
Very warm statewide.
Isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible.
Better chances for widespread showers and storms arrive Sunday night into Monday.
Bottom line: The biggest statewide story today is scattered thunderstorms, particularly in western, southern, and southeastern Minnesota. A much warmer and largely dry weekend follows, with temperatures approaching 90°F in many locations by Saturday and Sunday.
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