When it comes to boat slip capacity, the largest marina in Minnesota appears to be Lake City Marina on Lake Pepin. It features over 635 dedicated slips and extensive facilities including a long breakwater, 2‑story admin building, power hookups up to 50 ft boats, shower/rest facilities, a 35‑ton travel lift, and more.

By comparison, King’s Cove Marina in Hastings on the Mississippi River offers around 400–480 slips and is one of the largest marinas on the Mississippi system in the state.

Other notable marinas include Bayport Marina (around 230 slips on the St. Croix River) and Watergate Marina in Saint Paul with capacity for about 160 boats.

Why Lake City Marina Tops the List

Lake Pepin is the largest natural lake on the Mississippi River, offering ample space and solid boating infrastructure.

Lake City Marina is built to accommodate a high number of boats and includes robust amenities: fuel docks, power, pump-out stations, showers, a travel lift, transient slips, and security operations.

In contrast, while King’s Cove is impressive for the Mississippi River, it's still smaller in slip capacity than Lake City Marina.

In conclusion: Lake City Marina on Lake Pepin is currently the largest marina in Minnesota by number of slips.

