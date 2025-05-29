You really have to hand it to him. This clown of a governor, Tim Walz actually believes he’s a freedom fighter, and Minnesota has been a bastion of freedom under his dictatorship!

Check this out from Walz’s X account!

Texans, flee the nanny state and come up north to enjoy the land of the free.

Tampon Tim is the gift that just keeps on giving!

Calling Texas a nanny state and implying Minnesota is more free!

He didn’t start the happy hour early the day he sent that tweet out, did he?

Senator Ted Cruz pretty much ended Tampon Tim’s bloviating with one simple sentence in reply to the worst governor in my state’s history.

From the New York Post:

Disturbing video shows dozens of riot cops enforcing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s curfew order spreading out in a Minneapolis neighborhood and peppering residents with paintballs while they stood on their porches and in their front doorways. The newly resurfaced clip, filmed May 30, 2020, by Tanya Kersson just outside her home, resembles a scene from a dystopian movie. It shows a tan Humvee rolling slowly down a quiet street in the Whittier neighborhood, followed by at least 25 heavily armored cops.

There’s more than just this.

Think “Emergency Powers” that he refused to give up and only did so because the majority senate Republicans forced him in to it.

When he had those emergency powers, remember how he abused them.

This nonsense from Walz was summed up quite well in Red State:

I've got a pretty good idea of what the "land of the free" looks like, and I'm pretty sure it looks nothing like Minnesota under Tim Walz's "leadership." The word "authoritarian," though, seems to fit him pretty close to perfectly.

