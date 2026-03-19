The lawsuit against Jacob Frey should not surprise anyone paying attention to what has unfolded in Minneapolis over the past several years. What is surprising is how long it has taken for accountability to catch up.

The facts are not complicated. The city charter requires a minimum number of police officers. The Minnesota Supreme Court has already made clear that this requirement is not optional. And yet, year after year, the city has failed to meet it—by a wide margin.

For residents, especially those outside the city’s political class, the consequences have been real and immediate. Slower response times. Fewer officers on patrol. A sense that law and order—once taken for granted—is now conditional. While political leaders debated slogans and abstractions, ordinary people were left to navigate a city that became dangerous and unpredictable.

This is what happens when ideology overtakes responsibility. In the wake of 2020, calls to dismantle or dramatically scale back policing energized activists, and sent a clear message to officers: you are not wanted here. Predictably, many left. Replacements did not come.

Leadership is not measured by rhetoric; it is measured by results. And on the most fundamental responsibility of any city government—keeping its citizens safe—the results speak for themselves. A legal mandate was ignored. A workforce was depleted. And a predictable crisis followed.

Defenders of the status quo argue that staffing shortages are a national problem, that recruitment is difficult everywhere. That may or may not be true. But it is also beside the point. Other cities faced the same pressures without allowing their police departments to fall so far below required levels and, the city has a legal mandate. There are no valid excuses.

There is also a deeper issue at stake: whether laws still mean what they say. A city charter is not a suggestion. A court order is not a guideline. If elected officials can disregard both without consequence, then the rule of law becomes selective—enforced when convenient, ignored when politically difficult.

This lawsuit represents more than a legal challenge; it is a test. Will the courts enforce the law as written, or will they allow political realities to excuse noncompliance? Will city leaders be held to the same standards as the citizens they govern?

Well this is Minnesota and I don’t trust the courts to pass this test.

The path forward is not complicated, even if it is politically inconvenient: enforce the law, rebuild the police force, and put public safety ahead of political fashion.

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