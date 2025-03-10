Leah VanDassor, not a very attractive woman at all, looks like she could use the Adkins diet to lose some weight, try a little makeup, and maybe update the hairstyle, has every right to voice her wrong and uneducated opinion and failed ideology. However, when she brings that to the job and dictates to the teachers in the schools, we have a problem.

See what I mean? Kinda chubby and dumpy looking. Probably single since likely no man would want her after the excessive effects of many adult beverages wore off.

Boy, I bet in the unlikely event she ever caught wind of this post and read it, she’d be heapum big mad!😆

Republicans in her warped world view are authoritarians, yet she is using her authority to order teachers and the schools to break laws she doesn’t agree with. No, there’s nothing authoritarian about that at all! Or perhaps ordering the schools and teachers not to inform students parents about gender and sexual issues. That’s not authoritarian? Those two examples are based on her very wrong and warped political ideology, not anything to do with the students education. She’s indoctrinating her politics as education doctrine. Authoritarian? Hell yeah it is. It’s also evil and child abuse.

She’s going to get hers. Defying the federal laws are going to land her in prison at some point. She does belong there.

She’s teacher too. A middle school teacher. What is she teaching the kids? She’s teaching them to violate the law if they don’t like it, and she’s teaching them what laws they should like, and what laws they should not. DoJ is going to have to do something about this, and Minnesota’s political statement of defiance, otherwise this will continue not only here, but in other blue states as well. Inaction, is enabling, and those days finally appear to be over.

On one additional note, she’s really ignorant about political ideology. Fascism (Naziism) is in fact a leftist ideology. Oh yeah, the media and academia wrongly say otherwise, but as I alluded to, they wrong, maybe not wrong so much as projecting. We lived through eight years of Obama, four years of Biden, and now six years of Gov. Tim Walz. Believe me, we know what Fascism is.

The further right you go, it’s less government. The further left is more government. Fascism is to the left of socialism, and to the right of communism. It is the stepping stone from socialism to communism, hence, a leftist ideology. She’s a teacher, she should know this.

Leave a comment

Share

Share Minnesota Madness