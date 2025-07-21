Minneapolis, you get what you vote for, and you deserve what you voted for.

That city has just about fallen, once the general election rolls around and Fateh wins, the city will collapse. You need to leave now. Get out while you still can, take your businesses with you, or you won’t have a business.

This will be a nightmare.

Former State Senator Omar Fateh, who had positioned himself as the most progressive of the mayoral candidates for Minneapolis, won the DFL's endorsement over incumbent Jacob Frey.

Incumbent Jacob Frey is going to run for a third term against Omar Fateh in the general election, he’s also a Democrat. As far as I know there is no Republican candidate and even if there was, he or she wouldn’t get a hundred votes in that Democrat hell hole.

Never thought I’d see the day when I’d be rooting for Jacob Frey, yet, here we are.

Sure glad I live out in the far west suburb of Spring Park and not Minneapolis.

Just how bad is Omar Fateh?

Really bad.

In that related piece, I wrote:

His record is packed with controversy and radical, way, way, waaay left policies that that are completely insane, out of touch, and absolutely mind boggling that would push Minneapolis deeper into chaos. Here’s the scary part. He absolutely could win.

Now that he has the DFL endorsement, I would say Omar Fateh will likely be elected the next mayor of Minneapolis.

