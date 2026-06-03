In spite of finishing second to Kendall Qualls in the Minnesota Republican Party endorsement convention over the weekend, Lisa Demuth will continue her campaign for governor after filing to run in the August primary on with the Secretary of State.

That’s a good thing. She has the best chance of beating Klobuchar, she has the experience, she’s the current Speaker of the House and she gets things done without caving to the Democrats. No other Republican candidate has served in elected office.

Lisa will win the primary. We, the people decide who our candidate will be, not a small group of party delegates who always, and history proves it, endorse the wrong and losing candidates.

Lisa has the best chance of winning. Like I said in a post yesterday:

Governor: Amy Klobuchar (DFL), Kendall Qualls (R). Klobuchar would win easily, however current House Speaker Lisa Demuth could give Klobuchar a run for her money and be an upset win.

So for the Republican Primary for governor you have three candidates. Lisa Demuth, Kendall Qualls and Mike Lundell who doesn’t have a snowballs chance.

Vote Lisa Demuth on August 11th.

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