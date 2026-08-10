How is this for some gall. Amy Klobuchar shows up at Farmfest this past Wednesday and tells the farmers all the great things she’s done for them and what she plans to do. Basically in her next breath she votes against the Farm bill. How’s that for a slice of hypocrisy? Not only did she vote against the farmers, her vote was the deciding vote. Needless to say it did not pass because of her.

That’s typical of Klobucher. Say one thing, then do the exact opposite. Her record is full of examples.

Needless to say, Lisa Demuth had a little something to say about that.

All I can say, after two plus decades of Klobuchar in public office, it’s time to finally put her out to pasture.

Vote Lisa Demuth for Governor.

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