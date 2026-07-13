A newly released internal poll shows that Lisa Demuth has moved into the lead in the Republican race for Minnesota governor, signaling that the contest may be becoming more competitive. The survey, commissioned by the Minnesota Private Business Council, indicates Demuth holds a narrow advantage over her Republican rivals. While the results have generated attention, internal polls are conducted on behalf of organizations or campaigns and should be viewed with caution.

Even so, the findings point to growing momentum for Demuth. The race remains fluid, and with many voters still making up their minds, future independent polls will provide a clearer picture of where the candidates stand. Political observers will be watching closely to see whether this internal survey reflects a lasting trend or simply a snapshot of the race at one moment in time.

I believe it will be a lasting trend, and eventually Demuth will pull away from the rest of the pack.

Nobody else has even a fraction of a chance of beating Klobuchar.

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