Alpha News’s Liz Collin was on the Tucker Carlson show discussing the aftermath of the George Floyd riots since 2020, to the cold blooded assassin Vance Boelter, and a number of topics in between, including Gov. Tim Walz.

I’d love to sit down and talk with her, she has so much information the media will never tell you. Once you start watching this video and listening to her, you won’t be able to stop. The hour and a half video just flies by.

And speaking of the media, you won’t believe how truly bad it is here in the Twin Cities until you listen to what she says (briefly) about her time at WCCO Channel 4. You’ll probably never watch that station again.

No, she wasn’t bad mouthing or attacking her former employer, it wasn’t “sour grapes” she just answered Tucker’s questions and you can easily tell she’s just telling the truth.

This is must see TV, especially if you’re from Minnesota.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness