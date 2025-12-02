Minnesota’s city governments have decided that if Washington won’t keep shoveling money into the climate bureaucracy, they’ll do it themselves — even if it means burning through taxpayer cash for plans that read more like ideological manifestos than practical governance. Because nothing says “we’re focused on potholes, crime, and crumbling infrastructure” like hiring another consultant to draw colorful charts about carbon footprints. And carbon footprints are nothing but footprints of bullshit.

With federal support shrinking, you’d think cities would take the hint: maybe it’s time to pump the brakes on the never-ending climate crusade about a completely fictitious, made-up “crisis.” But no — local officials are racing the opposite direction, churning out “climate action plans” like they’re competing for a merit badge. Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, Rochester — the whole crew is in on it. Small towns too. Suddenly everyone needs a blueprint for “resilience,” “vulnerability,” “electrification,” and whatever other buzzwords the climate-industrial complex is pushing this month.

And what do these plans actually deliver? Paperwork. Studies. Pilot projects. More meetings. Endless self-congratulation and more of your money. Meanwhile, the practical realities — busted roads, unaffordable housing, rising taxes — somehow stay at the bottom of the priority list.

Local governments claim they’re “stepping up” because the federal government stepped back. Wrong. They’re stepping in because climate policy has become a political virtue signal — a moral performance for the activist class. It’s less about helping residents and more about giving city councils a reason to pat themselves on the back for “leading the fight,” even though their actual impact on global climate is mathematically irrelevant.

And the best part? They admit it. Even the report says that all these city-level efforts, taken together, will have a no impact on the planet. Translation: they know it won’t change a thing, but they want the headlines anyway.

Meanwhile, everyday Minnesotans get stuck footing the bill. Higher utility costs. Building mandates. Fleet electrification projects that strain the grid. A rush to electrify everything when we can’t even build enough chargers, let alone supply the skilled labor to install the gear. Cities aren’t solving a problem — they’re creating a new set of them.

But the climate machine grinds on. Because once ideology takes root in local government, reality becomes optional. Federal retreat or not, Minnesota’s cities seem determined to play climate superhero — even if the only thing they save is their own sense of self-importance.

