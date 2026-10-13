Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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dave's avatar
dave
Oct 14

?

Trend: Down 0.02 ft over the past 7 days and 0.14 ft over the past 30 days

Status: Above long‑term average; not near historical minimums

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