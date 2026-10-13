Extreme drought conditions in the region around South Range, Wisconsin, have lowered lake levels enough to expose remnants of the vessel that were normally submerged. The A.H. Pitz, a 69-foot wooden steam tug built in 1923 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, once worked the waters of Lake Superior. In 1951 it was abandoned at the mouth of the Amnicon River, common practice at the time involved running aging boats aground and setting them on fire when disposal options were limited. Its remains have largely stayed underwater since then. The last documented sighting of the wreck above the surface occurred in 2001, according to maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Local awareness of the site grew in more recent years. In 2015, Camp Amnicon director Hannah Damon noticed a notation marking a shipwreck on property maps while familiarizing herself with the camp’s 600-acre grounds. She searched for years without success until a calm day when she and her son swam into the area and discovered beams, cables, brackets, and other structural pieces of the tug. The current low water has made the wreck more visible and accessible to visitors than it has been in decades, turning an environmental hardship into an unexpected opportunity to connect with the past.

While the drought stresses the local environment and economy, the temporary exposure of the A.H. Pitz underscores how fluctuating Great Lakes water levels can both conceal and reveal layers of regional history. The wooden remnants serve as a tangible reminder of the working vessels that once supported commerce and industry along Lake Superior’s shores.

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