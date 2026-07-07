I don’t think a day goes by that Minnesota is not a national embarrassment.

Another day, another example of Minnesota Democrats prioritizing the culture wars over common-sense leadership.

A viral video featuring Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan calling a transgender senator “my sister” and sharing a personal Indian name, Gizhiiwewidamookwe, that means “Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman” according to Flanagan. She also said, “My family is the Wolf Clan.” It’s the latest example of the Democrat Party increasingly defined by identity politics.

The Democrat Party’s growing embrace of progressive identity politics has become a dividing line in American politics.

Christopher “Leigh” Finke is a mentally ill guy that believes he’s a woman, and Peggy Flanagan is enabling his illness.

Peggy Flanagan is an idiot, a national embarrassment.

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